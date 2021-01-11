Co-founder of local charity aimed toward children dies

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville man who put smiles on the faces of a lot of children has died. Carl Wallace established the Wish Upon a Star Foundation. The charity grants wishes to ill children. Several years ago, the group changed its name to “Granted.”

In addition to his work with the charity, Wallace was also a member of the West Side Nut Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Wallace died over the weekend at the age of 96. Visitation and his funeral will be Thursday at St. Philip Catholic Church in Posey County.

