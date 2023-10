HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- If you find yourself needing a coffee this morning, consider heading to the Daily Grind on Southeast Ninth Street.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office will be hosting a coffee with a deputy event from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The event is a great opportunity to meet with the deputies who keep the community safe, and for the department to better engage with community members.