Cold slows Owensboro firefighters’ efforts in putting out house fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department says they were hampered by frigid temperatures in their efforts to extinguish an early morning house fire.

On their Facebook page, OFD says multiple units were called to a structure fire in the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officials say the homeowner was already outside the home seeking medical attention.

Responders made sure all the pets were safe as they began fighting the fire.

The Facebook post says that additional personnel were sent to the scene because the cold weather slowed their efforts in extinguishing the fire, and also because there was difficulty in containing the fire in the attic.

There are no reports of any substantial injuries as a result of the fire at this time.

The OFD Facebook post asks that the public keep first responders in their thoughts, and reminds people that the freezing weather makes the responders’ job more difficult.

