Comer details trip to US-Mexico border

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The southern border of the United States has become a major area of discussion in Washington and around the country.

The Biden administration has stated a major flow of migrants hoping to cross the border into the U.S. has been putting stress on customs and other authorities over the last several weeks.

Congressman James Comer (Kentucky – 1st District) spent multiple days at the U.S.-Mexico border. He spoke to Eyewitness News Daybreak Anchor Jake Boswell about the experience, and what congress can do to improve the issue.

(This story was originally published April 16, 2021)