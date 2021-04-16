Comer details trip to US-Mexico border

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The southern border of the United States has become a major area of discussion in Washington and around the country.

The Biden administration has stated a major flow of migrants hoping to cross the border into the U.S. has been putting stress on customs and other authorities over the last several weeks.

Congressman James Comer (Kentucky – 1st District) spent multiple days at the U.S.-Mexico border. He spoke to Eyewitness News Daybreak Anchor Jake Boswell about the experience, and what congress can do to improve the issue.

