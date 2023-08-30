EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – People in the Tristate are mourning the loss of Terry Becker, a longtime choral teacher with EVSC and retired Fine Arts Director at Signature School in Evansville.

“He was always ready to put down his own needs, and work for the group,” says Shannon Hughes, Curriculum Coordinator at Signature School.

Terry Becker’s passing this week in a bicycle accident has left many grieving as they remember the legacy of a man who left a big impression on their lives.

“He was amazingly respected, and so popular. There were productions – such memorable productions – that my husband and I, still, we would go and see. (We’d) just sit there crying, because he always managed to get the best out of his students,” says Hughes.

People who know Becker remember him for his kindness and dedication to students, prioritizing inclusivity in his numerous stage productions.

Staff at Signature School say he was instrumental in making the fine arts program what it is today.

“Building a community is his biggest legacy. I don’t know how he did it, but he managed to create room for everybody, and to make everybody want to be a part of what was going on,” says Hughes.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith agrees, telling Eyewitness News in a statement:

“Terry Becker made a tremendous impact on all those he taught through his choral groups and musical theater performances. As a former music teacher, I had the fortune of working with Terry during summer musicals, witnessing first hand his talent and expertise. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all of those who considered him a friend and a mentor.”

A visitation will take place this September 2nd at First Presbyterian Church in Evansville at 10 a.m., followed by funeral arrangements.

“We will seek and find numerous ways to honor him,” says Hughes.