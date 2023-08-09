EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Fort Wayne is pulling the plug on it’s public e-scooter program, citing concerns for public safety. Now, some in Evansville are weighing the pros and cons of its e-scooters.

“It’s good to have them around. The kids love them, they’re cheap… I don’t see why we should get rid of them really,” says Justin Hasting of Evansville.

Motorized scooters in the River City are usually seen as an incredible convenience – or a massive annoyance – depending on who you ask.

“They seem to be used by the least considerate people for the most frivolous thing they can imagine doing,” says Steve Albini of Evansville.

Pawn 2 Cash General Manager Lauri Miller is tired of what she views as dangerous and inconsiderate use by the riders.

“I drive a big vehicle, I see a lot of them darting in and out of traffic, I see them running red lights. I see them running stop lights and stop signs. Often enough you see them lying around in people’s yards everywhere, where they have become a nuisance in our area,” says Miller.

The alleged disregard of traffic laws appears to be the sticking point for people who are against electric scooters.

“I’ve almost ran into several of these scooter users because they don’t obey traffic laws, they’ll run red lights, and I have to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting these people,” says Albini.

The mayor’s office referred Eyewitness News to the Evansville Municipal Code regulations on e-scooters, which requires all riders to abide by the same traffic laws as anyone else on the road. The Evansville Police Department was unavailable for comment.

“At least wear a helmet, kneepads, elbow pads, the whole nine yards,” adds Miller.