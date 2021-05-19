Confederate statue ownership case goes in front of Daviess Co. judge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The debate over a Confederate statue goes from the Daviess County Fiscal Court room to a judge’s courtroom.

Lawyers representing the county and the state chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, made their case during a hearing this afternoon.

Today’s hearing centered around the Kentucky UDC Chapter’s motion for a restraining order keeping the statue from being moved by the county until ownership can be decided. The chapter’s lawyer, Nicholas Goetz, says his client made payments when the monument was built in the early 1900s, and the group made a partnership with the fiscal court during that time.

Fiscal court lawyer Mike Lee says the current state UDC chapter doesn’t own it, claiming the current group was formed in 2019, after the one who was involved in building it was dissolved nearly five decades ago.

“There’s really not been a debate about ownership and the county has never claimed ownership until August of 2020 when they said, ‘This is our property,'” said Goetz.

“They claim they are a successor to a recent entity that ceased operations in 1970. That’s a period of 49 years,” Lee countered.

The current fiscal court decided to move the statue off of courthouse grounds last year. Two museums in owensboro were recommended as potential sites.

Judge Lisa Jones told lawyers she’s reviewing evidence, but it could be several weeks before a ruling is made.

(This story was originally published on May 19, 2021)