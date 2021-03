ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) - While many are thinking about basketball in the midst of March Madness, the state of Illinois is just getting started with high school football. One year into the pandemic and things in Edwards County are starting to ease back into some normalcy in a community that's hungry for some Friday night football.

Lots of anticipation and looking forward to finally getting things underway I think the community is excited to finally watch some football," said Kris Duncan, Edwards County High School athletic director.