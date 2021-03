NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A crash on Highway 62 in Warrick County has the area shut down, according to Indiana State Police.

One person has been killed in the crash, while two others have been injured. The Warrick County Coroner is on the scene.

The crash involving at three vehicles happened near where 62 intersects with Epworth Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is being redirected from Interstate 69 while emergency crews respond.

(This story was originally published March 16, 2021)