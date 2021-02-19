Correctional officer retires after 30 years

BRANCHVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputy Warden Dan Mitchell and Capt. Jerry Ammon with the Branchville Correctional Facility recognized Don Eger for his 30 years of service Friday. Eger retired Friday among congratulations and best wishes from peers, coworkers, and administration at the prison.

Eger began his career with the Indiana Department of Corrections at BCF on Feb. 4, 1991, as a uniformed custody officer. His most recent posts have been outside the fence at BCF, but his career has included working the yard, working in the restrictive housing units and residential dorms.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)