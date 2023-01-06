EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, nearly 2,000 guests enter their facilities on a daily basis. From physical books, to audio books CD’s and DVD’s, libraries today offer more services than simply checking out a novel. But comments made during a recent Vanderburgh County Council meeting have supporters of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library pushing back.

“Maybe it wasn’t the best choice of words,” says Vanderburgh County Councilman James Raben. Councilman Raben was referring to his comments comparing funding newly-constructed libraries to investing in typewriters. Those comments came during a meeting to assign newly-appointed board members to various groups, including EVPL.

“For the record,” explains Raben, “Vanderburgh County Council is totally supportive of the libraries and all their efforts.”

The discussion turned to EVPL funding after Raben says council members received calls informing them of a potential push for $35 million in bond funding for one to two additional libraries in the county. Raben states he is not against funding libraries, but thinks the focus should be shifted.

“In the 21st century, do we need to spend $35 million on bricks and mortar, or are we better spending money on technology,” states Raben.

Officials from Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library responded by releasing the following statement:

“Investing in libraries means investing in people and in our community. The library serves everyone in Vanderburgh County by offering free access to WiFi, computers, our physical and digital collections, programming, meeting and study rooms, outreach services, and our many other resources. On a daily basis, staff at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library help local residents find resources to support early literacy skills, search for employment, and increase technology literacy.

It is true that our foot traffic, like that of many businesses, nonprofits, and community agencies, has fallen due to the pandemic. However, that foot traffic has been rebounding to near pre-pandemic numbers of late. Additionally, we are seeing some statistics for circulation, programming, and outreach at all-time highs. With over 104,000 cardholders, we continue to be a critical community resource and we offer spaces that allow people to share, learn, and connect every day.

The 2021 EVPL Facilities Master Plan can be found online at evpl.org. There are no plans to close any EVPL library locations, and the Board of Trustees has approved moving forward with the suggested projects and renovations over the course of many years. These projects will allow the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library to equitably provide access across the county.

We knew it was possible that the County Council appointment to the EVPL Board could change, as an appointment can whenever a term is reached. The EVPL Board of Trustees are responsible for governance, stewardship, and advocacy of EVPL. Trustees work in collaboration with the CEO-Director, EVPL staff, and the community to ensure the sustainability and advancement of the Library.“

EVPL cardholder Rachel Wambach has been working remotely since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. She chooses to visit the downtown Central Library location once a week to utilize the facility, which she says many other residents enjoy.

“The wifi here, coming in and using that, and checking out books regularly. That’s the more expected way of using the library, but I still think people read, and that’s a valuable resource as well,” explains Wambach.

Technology will likely continue to advance, but Wambach says EVPL offers more than what meets the eye. She also says those resources are valuable, and some can only be found at the library in a physical sense.

“There’s archives, the physical space, like I said, for events as well, you know, holding those and the classes and things like that.” Wambach adds, “There’s meeting rooms, or you can be like us and get outside the house.”

According to the EVPL’s master plan, there are hopes of a 9th library location in northern Vanderburgh County. Officials with the library tell Eyewitness News each potential project would be discussed and prioritized when funding is available, and at that time EVPL would look into all options.