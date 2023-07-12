EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A new Indiana law changing how watersheds are formed has Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson Counties talking about Pigeon Creek.

“The whole goal behind this is to manage, in our case, Pigeon Creek,” says Vanderburgh County Commissioner President Cheryl Musgrave.

At their initial meeting this morning in Evansville, commissioners from each county, along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified a variety of issues and concerns related to the area, from environmental concerns to recreational aspirations.

“The issues are a little bit different in all the counties but kind of the complaints that we heard and from what we observed, is mostly related to agricultural areas, both at the Vanderburgh-Warrick County line, and also up in Gibson trying to get the water off the fields.”

In Vanderburgh County, where Pigeon Creek is not designated as a “legal drain,” formation of the committee would open doors for it to funding to deal with these issues.

“We don’t have jurisdictional access to it, we don’t have physical access to it – we have nothing. This gives us the ability to create something, and work in a group format, if the group wants to join us,” says Musgrave.

Commissioner Warren Fleetwood of Gibson County agrees and says the talks, while still in the beginning stages, are moving in the right direction.

“I do think when it comes to the grant process requiring grant funds, that having such a commission will be very beneficial…What we’ve done so far is reached across county lines, and had some really good talks, some early preliminary talks, about ways we can improve the watershed -the Pigeon Creek watershed – and take this to the next level,” says Fleetwood.

The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 9th, and will focus on how the counties can work together for a mutually beneficial solution going forward.

“If we are able to help our neighbors, and by neighbors I mean Vanderburgh County and Warrick County, then, in the act of doing so, will also be able to improve our part of the watershed,” says Fleetwood.