Couple rescued from SUV stranded in high water on Vanderburgh County road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple has been rescued from a stranded SUV in Evansville after driving into a water covered road.

Vanderburgh County dispatch received a call around 4:30 Monday morning from a tow truck driver. The driver said a couple called asking for help getting them out of water near the intersection of Old Hickory Ridge Road and Happe Road.

Rescue crews arrive at the scene around 6:30, using a small boat, they were able to help the stranded couple to safety.

More than 2 inches of rainfall were recorded at Evansville Regional Airport Sunday.

It was a record for February 28.

(This story was originally published March 1, 2021)