Court documents reveal more information about baby death case

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Court documents show that Briance Biggs, 21, had fallen asleep with her baby while feeding him. These new documents point to an open case with the Department of Child Services in which Biggs signed a safe sleeping practices form.

Investigators were told Biggs was warned several times about sleeping in the same bed as her baby. Biggs told police she took medication prescribed to her for postpartum depression and it makes her groggy. The incident happened on Thanksgiving at a home on South Grand Avenue near the Lloyd Expressway. Court documents show the baby’s father was also there, but he apparently left town the day after the incident. He is not facing charges.

That DCS case was originally opened after the baby tested positive for THC when he was born. The child’s autopsy did not find signs of trauma but was indicative of suffocation.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)