VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Since the pandemic began, different variants have caused problems throughout the world and the community is looking to move forward.

The BA.2 is an omicron sub variant that has led to a rise of cases in COVID-19. To help find out positive or negative status faster many people are using at-home tests once they feel symptoms.

Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh Health Department says at home tests do provide results but a back up test will be needed to report those results.

“If they are positive and want to get a confirmatory test they can go to the local pharmacy, the hospitals,” explained Gries. They can get that confirmatory test and then those tests are reported to state and are included in local numbers.”

On April 13 the CDC extended its nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in cases which affect those who are traveling. Vanderburgh County as well as the rest of the state Gries says they have not seen the new variant or a new spike in cases.

“All of Indiana really, the numbers are really way down, over the last several weeks, couple months,” explained Gries. “That hopefully will continue. We haven’t heard or seen any of the new variants here locally so the numbers are really good right it means there’s not a lot of spread here right now in our community.”