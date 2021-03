EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The city of Evansville and the Reopen Evansville Task Force are extending COVID testing. Testing at the CK Newsome Center has now been extended through April. COVID tests are now available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is free and you don’t have to have medical insurance. Mayor Winnecke announced Monday morning on his social media that now over 35,000 Evansville residents are fully vaccinated.

Over 35,000 residents have been fully vaccinated in our community.



For those still waiting, testing will be extended at the C.K. Newsome Center through April.



More: https://t.co/ynEYDKcqhe — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) March 22, 2021

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)