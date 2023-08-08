EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms that an accident has shut down traffic in the area of Division and Mary Street.

Dispatch officials say this happened around 7:32 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died.

Nearby Illinois and Harriet Streets were also closed for a time, with traffic rerouted to Virginia Street.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us this is an open investigation.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on the scene working to get more information.