Multiple pets die in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-Evansville Dispatch confirms a House fire in the 1400 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in around 5:49 Thursday morning.

Fire officials say four people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

We’re told all four of them made it out safely.

Fire crews say there were a lot of pets in the house, which some of them did not make it out of the fire.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was contained to the basement, but smoke filled the rest of the home.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of that fire.

(This story was originally published April 15, 2021)