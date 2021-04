WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a mobile home fire at the Yellow Banks Lake Park in southern Indiana.

The fire was reported on Yellowbanks Trail around 9:00 A.M. Thursday Morning.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time and no one else was hurt either.

The lake is north of Interstate 64 in the far northeastern corner of Warrick County.

(This story was originally published April 22,2021)