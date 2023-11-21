HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a working fire in Haubstadt this morning.

The fire was reported at around 5:00 a.m. on Elm Street. According to Gibson County dispatch, a shed had caught on fire when a possible backdraft created a large fireball, which may have appeared to some as an explosion.

One person was injured in the fire, and a helicopter was ordered to the scene, but was unable to land due to low clouds in the area. that person was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update with more information as it becomes available.