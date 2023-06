HENDERSON (WEHT)- Crews were dispatched to a working fire at the Domtar Paper Mill in Hancock County, Kentucky on Monday.

Dispatchers told Eyewitness News the fire was called in about 7:45 p.m. Three firefighting units are on scene along with an ambulance. Dispatchers say there are no injuries that they know of at this time.

We are working to get more information, and we’ll bring it to you on air and online.