HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drivers commuting southbound to Henderson may have noticed extreme backups the last few days due to one lane of the southbound twin bridges being closed for a federally mandated inspection. Fortunately, crews are working to ease the backup.

Transportation officials say that a temporary south bound land on the north bound bridge is being created to help with traffic flow. This will mean that there will be three lanes of traffic on the northbound bridge, with one lane of traffic on the southbound bridge.

On Wednesday, September 27, crews started working on building a ‘cross over’ for southbound drivers to get to the other side, with crews installing drainage structures and filling in the median with dirt.