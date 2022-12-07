EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Council approved funding allocations for the Evansville Crisis Diversion Center but it was less funding than diversion center officials were expecting.

During the discussion of the allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds the diversion center was awarded $300,000 instead of the $500,000 they were expecting.

“We are very grateful for the 300,000,” Stephanie Beiner, president of the board of directors for United Caring Services said. “That will enable us to do a great deal it will cut one of the days we can serve and cut one of the years we can serve. We were hoping for four days for three years.”

The diversion center will be in place to help those dealing with mental health or addiction issues,

but it wasn’t the only organization that received less funding than they were hoping for. The council says there was a reason for their decision.

“By trimming them all from $500,000 to $300,00, that’s pushing 600,000 of ARP money into next year,” John Monstrastelle, president of the Vanderburgh County Council explained. “We’ll be able to use those additional funds for other country projects.”

Tom Bogenschutz a Congregation Acting for Justice or CAJE team member says, last night he ran into an individual who was inebriated. He believes the he diversion center would be a better solution for individuals such as him rather than going to jail.

“If we had the option to do, to call and put him into the crisis intervention center that saves a lot of money, saves a lot of time, saves a lot of effort,” Bogenschutz explained. “This is the more humane more effective option to do that and the fact that the county has not put the full confidence behind that is very disappointing,” he added.

The council says they are hopeful the diversion will be very successful in helping individuals with issues they may be facing.