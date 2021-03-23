Crosses installed in Greenwood Cemetery to commemorate COVID-19 victims

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Twenty percent of Americans have lost a close friend or relative to COVID-19. Now that we are one year into the pandemic, some people are reflecting on the past. After seeing friends’ spouses lose their battle with COVID-19, JoAnn Smith put up 36 crosses in Greenwood Cemetery in Perry County. One cross for every Perry County resident who died from COVID-19 so their memory can live on.

“And that was my big reason for doing this because I think if you’ve had any kind of loss in your life, the biggest thing you don’t want is for people to forget and I think we all need to do that. We need to remember these people of our community that we lost to covid,” said Smith.

These crosses were made by Branchville Correctional Facility inmates.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)