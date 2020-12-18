Culver Family Center, EVSC hold fundraiser, donate bikes

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Volunteers filled boxes with some food to deliver to families. Davida Johnson, Culver Family Learning Center building manager and early learning specialist, said partnerships help make this happen monthly.

“We believe that children cannot come in and do what they need to do as far as school is concerned without having their basic needs met,” she said.

But this wasn’t a typical food drive. There was a separate goal to help student Jayden Bratcher and his family. Jayden says his father is sick.

“Fighting two types of cancers, and tumors growing on a few of his vertebrae,” Jayden said.

Leading to a rough year for the family.

Those tough times spoke to the school and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation. And now Jayden and his brother have a new form of transportation. Johnson says helping families like Jayden’s is what it’s all about.

“So they know we’re there to support them and give them all the things they need,” she said.

Proving that kindness is key.

“It’s actually very overwhelming. It’s special because there’s only so much in a community you can do and people that volunteer and leave their companies for the day to come out and help us- it really means a lot,” said Maureen Barton, EVSC Executive Director.

Johnson said families are welcome to reach out to the center if they are ever in need.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

