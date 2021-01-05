D-Patrick Honda donates $1,500 to Evansville Christian Life Center

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- A longtime non-profit in the heart of Evansville gets some big help from a local car dealer. D-Patrick Honda helping kids campaign donated 1,500 dollars to the Evansville Christian Life Center. The center was formed about 30 years ago to help those in poverty.

Christian Life Center officials say this donation is going to help more people in need become more successful in hard times.

“We are trying to take folks from their need to their potential and help them be successful in their journey out of poverty. And so education is a huge piece of it whether it’s financial education or teaching them how to be a parent to be successful,” Gina Gibson, executive director of the Christian Life Center.

Honda Helping Kids campaign donates to different organizations in the community nearly every month.

