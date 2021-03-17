Dangerous weather in the south: How will this impact the Tri-State?

(WEHT)-In parts of the deep south today — it is going to be an extremely dangerous weather day as a level 5 high risk is in effect.

This is the highest threat level for severe weather and is rarely used.

In fact, the last time it was used was almost two years ago.

Here is where the risk is:

As you can see here in the tri-state we are a level one marginal.

You can see the pink bullseye, which includes cities such as Jackson, Greenville, Tupelo, Vicksburg, and Clinton Mississippi.

The high-risk area in pink means a 30 percent chance of a tornado, but the storm prediction center has even added areas of significantly severe weather in the form of tornado.

The hatch lines indicate there is a 10 percent or greater that it the tornado will be rated an EF-2 is greater.

An EF-2 has winds of 111 to 135 miles per hour.

If you know anyone that lives in these areas of the south, please stress the importance of their safety today and having proper shelter when the storms arrive.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)