HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is facing allegations of have solicited donations for his run for governor. The allegations claim that Cameron solicited donations for his gubernatorial run from executive of a drug treatment organization that his office began investigating last year, according to an attorney for the organization.

The attorney says that the request for contributions took place during a call Cameron had with a representative of ‘Edgewater Recovery Centers’. Several Edgewater executives later donated more than 7 thousand dollars to Cameron’s campaign. According to Cameron’s campaign the donations have now been refunded.

Last week Cameron asked the FBI to investigate ‘campaign donations’ made to Governor Andy Beshear’s campaign.