Daviess Co. Real ID office could open soon

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The new Real ID office in Owensboro is almost ready to open.

Kentucky transportation officials say the office, located at the Daviess County Operations Center on Highway 81, will have a soft opening next week.

The soft opening will include already scheduled appointments to make sure everything is working.

The new office will be the second in Western Kentucky, along with the Madisonville office that opened in March 2020.

The enforcement deadline for REAL ID is October 1, 2021.

A date on an official public opening is still unscheduled, but a spokesman hopes it happens before the end of this month.

(This story was originally published on January 13, 2021)