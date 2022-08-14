DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) announced on August 11 that they would be going back to school on August 15. The first day back for a while had been postponed due to a software issue that affected the bus transportation routing.

Reports say the software was new and DCPS was in the process of implementing the system when technical difficulties occurred leaving them no secure route for afternoon bus transportation.

Officials first announced school was closed through social media on August 9. A release says transportation and school teams worked together around the clock to fix the software issue.

DCPS says details have been emailed to families about their bus transportation route and that they look forward to welcoming students for the first day on Monday. Any questions can be emailed to dcpsbushelp@dcps.org where a DCPS team member will assist you as soon as possible.