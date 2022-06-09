DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Inmate Mary Lou Eggleston escaped from custody around 6:30 p.m. on June 9 said Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

She was at Owensboro Regional Health for medical treatment. The cause is unknown to us at this time.

Police reports said she stole a Black Dodge Charger that belongs to the Daviess County Detention Center that bears their seal on the driver’s door. The license plate is registered in Kentucky and reads: KG7868.

They describe Inmate Eggleston as a 21-year-old white female, weighs 122 pounds, is 5’4″ tall and was last seen in a hospital gown. A police spokesperson said she was being held on two Failure to Appear warrants and she is determined to be non-violent.

Daviess County Sgt. Keith Stiff said, “We do not believe the inmate poses a danger to the public.”

According to authorities, she has continued to evade the police. They have contacted other police agencies to help find her.

They urge the public to contact 911 or the Daviess County Detention Center at 270-685-8466 if they see Eggleston or the stolen vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.