Daviess County Lions Club fair canceled for 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – While some summer events canceled last year will return, a western Kentucky fair won’t be back this year. Daviess County Lions Club Fair organizers said they’re canceling this year’s edition. A three-day agriculture fair will still happen on the fairgrounds this July. Board secretary Joan Hayden said a lack of available money to run the fair and uncertainty at a time when major events had to be booked were two reasons.

“You’ve got to procure those early in the year. I’m talking about January. Well, at that time, we didn’t have any idea what the state would be like, what we could do, or anything else,” said Hayden.

As for other fairs, officials with Muhlenberg, Vanderburgh and Warrick county fairs said they’re still planning for a fair this year but it may not look like pre-pandemic fairs.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)