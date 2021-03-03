Daviess County man arraigned on kidnapping, robbery charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Daviess County man accused of stealing a car with a child inside was arraigned on charges Wednesday.

Jacob Trace Cameron is charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, robbery and several other charges. He allegedly stole a car with a 4-year-old inside at the Eagles gas station on Triplett Street.

The child was found unharmed a few blocks away. The stolen car crashed on Legion Park Drive.

Cameron also faces charges from a separate vehicle theft in late January and had warrants out on him for probation violation. His next hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

