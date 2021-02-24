Daviess County, Owensboro Schools to announce proposal for return to 5 day classroom learning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will host a joint virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss a proposal for students and teachers to return to the classroom 5 days a week.

The news conference slated for 1:00 p.m., comes one day before both school boards are scheduled to meet to consider the recommendation for approval.

Neither school district has had five day in-person learning since March 13, 2021.

This story was originally published February 24, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories