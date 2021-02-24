Daviess County, Owensboro Schools to announce proposal for return to 5 day classroom learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) -Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will host a joint virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss a proposal for students and teachers to return to the classroom 5 days a week.

The news conference slated for 1:00 p.m., comes one day before both school boards are scheduled to meet to consider the recommendation for approval.

Neither school district has had five day in-person learning since March 13, 2021.

This story was originally published February 24, 2021)