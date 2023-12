HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On December 22, crews in Daviess County will deploy a slow-moving caravan to work along the entire length of U.S. 60 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for pothole repair.

Motorists should be alert for a mobile work caravan and one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment as well.