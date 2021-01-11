Daviess County returns to in-person learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools resumed Monday under an A/B hybrid model. Superintendent Matt Robbins said attendance was nearly 98% for the first day back in about two months. The district was also ensuring enough teachers were able to be in the classroom.

“That’s our most difficult challenge of having in-person school is keeping enough staff available and in the buildings to report. So, we looked at everything from substitutes to data reporting, to discovering where our problem areas where we try to improve,” Robbins said.

Owensboro Public Schools will resume in-person learning on Thursday. Some districts, including Hancock and Muhlenberg counties, plan to restart later this month.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS