Daviess County Sheriff’s Office investigating home burglary

DAVIESS Co, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after they he broke into a home and then stole a truck to drive away.

Deputies were called to the 4600 hundred block of Medley Way for a burglary.

They say two suspects tried to run away.

Deputies caught 28-year-old Darren Simpson was caught, but say 30-year-old Robert Simpson ran to a nearby home and stole a truck.

The homeowner told deputies he fired a gun at the truck, but deputies aren’t sure if the truck or Simpson were hit.

Deputies are still searching for Robert Simpson who they say stole a 1993 blue Toyota pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)