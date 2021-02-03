Daviess County Sheriff’s Office investigating home burglary

DAVIESS Co, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after they he broke into a home and then stole a truck to drive away.
Deputies were called to the 4600 hundred block of Medley Way for a burglary.
They say two suspects tried to run away.
Deputies caught 28-year-old Darren Simpson was caught, but say 30-year-old Robert Simpson ran to a nearby home and stole a truck.
The homeowner told deputies he fired a gun at the truck, but deputies aren’t sure if the truck or Simpson were hit.
Deputies are still searching for Robert Simpson who they say stole a 1993 blue Toyota pick-up truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)