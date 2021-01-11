Daviess County students return to in-person learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Schools will welcome students for first time since November on Monday.

Elementary school students were the last to be in schools buildings on November, and they’ll be the first to return.

High school students haven’t been in their classrooms since November 16. They aren’t slated to return to hybrid learning until next week.

Jan. 11 – Elementary and middle school students resume the A-B Hybrid Schedule. (High schools continue remote learning.)

Jan. 18 – No school for students (federal holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

Jan. 19 – High school students resume A-B Hybrid Schedule.

The A-B Schedule ensures a smaller number of students on school buses and in buildings at any time (no more than 40% of a school’s enrollment).

All students previously enrolled in Virtual Academy may continue that option or may transition to A-B Schedule when the second semester begins on January 19.

Owensboro Public School students will return to its hybrid learning schedule Wednesday, January 13.

