HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County’s newest K-9 Unit has been sworn in to serve the commonwealth.

Deputy Kolbe Mattingly and his new K-9 partner, ‘Cash’ recently completed a 10 week training course in Monmouth Illinois. The two year old German Shepard is originally from Budapest, Hungary.

Deputy Mattingly says that he is eager to get Cash to work. “We still have a lot to learn, of course. Ten weeks isn’t enough, but we are excited to be back to serve the citizens of Daviess County and just very happy for this chance to do so.”

The Daviess County K-9 Unit continues to expand with Cash being the latest edition to the team. Earlier this year, the office also added a therapy dog named Claire to the force.