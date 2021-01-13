Dawson Springs pushing back in-person learning until February

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs Independent Schools announced the school district will not return to in-person rotation learning until Feb. 1. In a letter, Superintendent Leonard Whalen said COVID-19 cases have been running “exceptionally high” in the state and community.

“It’s not really what we want, but it’s the safest option in these difficult times,” Whalen tweeted.

