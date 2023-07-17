OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new member to help people in the community stay calm – a one year old German Shepherd named Claire.

Claire is a therapy dog – a first for the department and a rarity for law enforcement in the region. As the newest member of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, her job is crucial. However, it differs from the other K9 officers. Instead of pursuing suspects or finding narcotics, Claire’s duty is helping to keep people calm that are encountering crisis.

“People like dogs – people like to pet dogs. We have dual purpose dogs where people in the public are always asking if they can pet them and it’s not always a good idea if the dog is trained to be aggressive. This is a chance for us to say you can pet the dog, you can interact with the dog…it’s just another tool for us to offer to people to keep their mental health up,” says Sheriff Brad Youngman.

Claire was not raised to be a therapy dog – a chance string of events put her on this path.

“As luck would have it, Claire had been rescued from the Daviess County Animal Shelter by Dogs Helping Heroes – and lucky for us, she was able to return home and serve the county she came up in,” says Youngman.

Claire’s handler Sgt. Tyler Free is happy to have her on his team.

“You know, if children are around domestic violence situations, while a couple other deputies are dealing with that situation, Claire and I can take them off to the side, and distract them from what’s going on,” says Free.

In addition to helping out the community, DCSO says Claire is also beneficial to officers as a happy distraction from the everyday stress of the job.

“I believe one of the biggest benefits at our office is that deputies, staff members can come spend a few minutes with her, and you know, take their mind away from the job for a few minutes.,” says Free.

DCSO says that once Claire is fully trained, she will be making stops and nursing homes and schools to interact with and bring joy and comfort to members of the community.