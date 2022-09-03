DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.

Reports say they found an adult female covered in a blanket on the side of the bank by the pond. Officials say she was seen around 11:30 a.m. that day mowing her lawn.

The identity of the female has not be released at this time.

