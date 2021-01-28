Deaconess detects UK variant of COVID-19 in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deaconess officials announced Thursday that the UK variant of COVID-19 has been found in the community. Officials did not specify which community specifically.

Deaconess identified the new variant by a PCR testing platform.

Dr. James Porter, Deaconess President, said the discovery is cause for concern but is not surprising. There is increasing evidence that this variant is both more contagious and more deadly than the original COVID-19 strain. The CDC’s most current data suggests it is 30-70% more contagious and as much as 30% more deadly.

Deaconess is working closely with the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health to make necessary reports to the CDC and track the progression of this variant, a news release said.

More information on COVID-19 is available here. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 211 or 1-866-211-9966, or online at deaconess.com/vaccine; the site also includes more information and FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)