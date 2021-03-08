Deaconess expecting J&J vaccines to be delivered this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some Tri-State hospitals are still waiting for their first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Deaconess Hospital officials said 200 doses of the one-shot vaccine will be delivered at some point this week. The Johnson and Johnson doses are limited but hospital officials said more vaccines will be available by April. Deaconess said the Johnson and Johnson doses have to be used at a faster rate because of different components in the vaccine.

“A little bit of a challenge once it is out of the refrigerator once it’s at room temperature its only good for about two hours where the Moderna and Pfizer is about six hours so it is a challenge you have to use the vaccine very quickly once you take it out of that refrigeration temperature,” said Pharmacy Service Line Manager Brian Spencer.

Officials said Deaconess has administered 74,000 vaccines so far. They still have many open appointments right now for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)