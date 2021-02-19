Deaconess Henderson, Union open up COVID-19 vaccines to 60 and older

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People age 60 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Deaconess Henderson Hospital or Deaconess Union County Hospital, officials announced Friday. Childcare workers were also recently added to the list of eligible vaccine recipients in Kentucky.

Those currently eligible for appointments in Kentucky now include:

Healthcare workers and first responders who live or work in Kentucky

People who come into contact with COVID-19 infectious material (such as funeral home employees)

Childcare workers who live or work in Kentucky

Individuals age 60+ who live or work in Kentucky

Those who live in another state but work in Kentucky will need to bring proof of Kentucky employment to their appointment to receive their vaccination. Appointments can be made online at deaconess.com/DHHvaccine for Henderson, or deaconess.com/DUCvaccine for Union County at a future date.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)