HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For many, the Fall Festival is a time to enjoy themselves, and eat whatever they want for a week. But for those with diabetes or other significant health issues, a day off of eating healthy may not be possible, so Deaconess is helping to identify ‘Wise Choice’ food items at the fall festival.

According to Deaconess, the goal of the Wise Choice food initiative is to help those who want or need healthier food options to be able to find those items easier. The following criteria must be met per serving to be considered a Wise Choice food item:

Snacks & Sides:

Calories: 500 or less

Saturated fat: 5 grams or less

Sodium: 500 mg or less

No fried foods

Entrees:

Calories: 500 or less

Saturated fat: 5 grams or less

Sodium: 750 mg or less

No fried foods

Deserts and sweets must be made with fruit and also meet other criteria to be considered as a Wise Choice Item.

Currently, there are 11 booths offering a total of 23 Wise Choice items, including 5 new items this year: Sticky Rice (Mango of Pina Colada), Sugar Free Blueberry Bundt Cake, Sour Grapes, Cajun Black Bean Burger and the Popeye Salad Wrap.

People searching for these Wise Choice items can do so by looking for the booths with special ‘Wise Choice’ signage, or by visiting the online wise choice menu at www.deaconess.com/wisechoice.