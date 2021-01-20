Deaconess pauses vaccine registration for Henderson, Union County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Deaconess officials said the first dose vaccine allocations from Kentucky have been halted for both Henderson and Union Counties over the upcoming weeks. Those scheduled for a first dose at either location will be notified of their postponed appointment by a staff member and will receive priority rescheduling when vaccines become available again.

The hospitals have also temporarily paused vaccine appointment registration and call list registration for the time being.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)