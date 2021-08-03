Deaconess recognized as Indiana’s second-best hospital

(WEHT)– Deaconess has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World

Report. They named Deaconess as the #2 hospital in Indiana for a fourth straight year.



Deaconess is the only hospital in the region to receive a state ranking. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.



Deaconess was also recognized as High Performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:

Heart Failure

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Heart Attack

Diabetes

Colon cancer surgery

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Stroke

Knee replacement

COPD

“Each of these four years has been a remarkable achievement, but I think this year’s recognition may be

the most extraordinary yet,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess. “During one of our hardest years

imaginable, our exceptional staff demonstrated perseverance and resilience in consistently delivering

exceptional care to our patients, rising to our highest level of recognition so far—nine High Performing

recognitions—from US News & World Report.”



For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide

in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in

at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high

performing across multiple areas of care.