Deaconess reports zero flu cases in lab

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – As more vaccines continue to arrive in the Tri-State one thing appears to be staying out compared to other years: the flu. It is flu season but it appears all the precautions we’re taking for the coronavirus is also helping to keep flu numbers low. Very low.

The chief medical officer at Deaconess Hospital said wearing masks and social distancing have been keeping the number of flu cases extremely low. Deaconess said less than 10 flu tests have come back positive in their labs. Most of those have been false positives.

“We have seen single digit numbers this flu season and most of those have been through what is called point of care testing which is not of an accurate type of test. We’ve confirmed many of those tests to be what we refer to as false positives. They have not confirmed to be flu. In our Deaconess laboratories, we’re not seeing flu right now. ” said Dr. Brad Scheu, Deaconess chief medical officer.

Deaconess said the same amount of people got the flu vaccine this year compared to most years, which is around 53% in our community.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

