HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner says that one person is confirmed dead after a wreck on U.S. 60 on Saturday.

Officials say the wreck happened on Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road. Highway 60 East is currently shut down so a medical helicopter can land near the crash site.

Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.